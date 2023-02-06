A pregnancy test

Measurement of hormone levels

Additional tests to identify the cause

Sometimes genetic testing and chromosome analysis

Doctors suspect premature menopause when a woman younger than 40 has menopausal symptoms, or few or no periods, or cannot become pregnant.

A pregnancy test is done to make sure that pregnancy is not the reason for periods stopping. Then, levels of estrogen and follicle-stimulating hormone (which stimulates the ovaries to produce estrogen and progesterone) are measured. These measurements may need to be repeated weekly for several weeks to confirm the diagnosis of premature menopause.

Additional tests may be done to help doctors identify the cause of premature menopause or associated disorders and thus evaluate a woman’s health risks and recommend treatment. For example, if doctors suspect a woman also has thyroiditis (an autoimmune disorder), they measure thyroid hormone levels in the blood.

Genetic counseling and testing are done if women have cognitive disability, tremor, or loss of balance (ataxia) or have a close relative with premature menopause or if they are younger than 35.

A blood test for antimüllerian hormone (which is produced in the ovaries) can be done to evaluate how well the ovaries are functioning and to estimate the chances that a woman will be able to become pregnant after treatment with fertility medications.

Bone density may be measured to check for osteoporosis.