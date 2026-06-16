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Overview of Menstrual Cycle Problems

Full Review: Jun 2026 ByJoAnn V. Pinkerton, MD, University of Virginia Health System
Last updated: Jun 2026
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Complex interactions among hormones control the start of menstruation during puberty, the rhythms and duration of menstrual cycles during the reproductive years, and the end of menstruation at menopause (which is usually defined as beginning 12 months after a woman's last period).

The hormonal interactions that control menstruation occur in the following sequence:

  • The hypothalamus is the part of the brain that coordinates and controls hormonal activity.

  • Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) is released from the hypothalamus in pulses.

  • The pituitary gland (also located in the brain) is stimulated by GnRH.

  • Luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) are released by the pituitary gland.

  • The ovaries are stimulated by LH and FSH.

  • The ovaries produce the female hormones estrogen and progesterone, which ultimately control menstruation.

Hormones produced by other glands, such as the adrenal glands and the thyroid gland, can affect the functioning of the ovaries and menstruation.

Changes During the Menstrual Cycle

The menstrual cycle is regulated by the complex interaction of hormones: luteinizing hormone, follicle-stimulating hormone, and the female sex hormones estrogen and progesterone.

The menstrual cycle has three phases:

  • Follicular (before release of the egg)

  • Ovulatory (egg release)

  • Luteal (after egg release)

The menstrual cycle begins with menstrual bleeding (menstruation), which marks the first day of the follicular phase.

When the follicular phase begins, levels of estrogen and progesterone are low. As a result, the top layers of the thickened lining of the uterus (endometrium) break down and are shed, and menstrual bleeding occurs. About this time, the follicle-stimulating hormone level increases slightly, stimulating the development of several follicles in the ovaries. Each follicle contains an egg. Later in this phase, as the follicle-stimulating hormone level decreases, only one follicle continues to develop. This follicle produces estrogen. As the follicular phase continues, the increasing levels of estrogen cause the lining of the uterus to thicken.

The ovulatory phase begins with a surge in luteinizing hormone and follicle-stimulating hormone levels. Luteinizing hormone stimulates egg release (ovulation), which usually occurs 32 to 36 hours after the surge begins. The estrogen level peaks during the surge, and the progesterone level starts to increase.

During the luteal phase, luteinizing hormone and follicle-stimulating hormone levels decrease. The ruptured follicle closes after releasing the egg and forms a corpus luteum, which produces progesterone. During most of this phase, the estrogen level is high. Progesterone and estrogen cause the lining of the uterus to thicken more and thus prepare for possible fertilization. If the egg is not fertilized, the corpus luteum degenerates and no longer produces progesterone, the estrogen level decreases, the top layers of the lining break down and are shed, and menstrual bleeding occurs (the start of a new menstrual cycle).

Table
Table

Understanding Medical Terms for Menstrual Cycle Issues

Understanding Medical Terms for Menstrual Cycle Issues

Term

Description

Amenorrhea

No periods

Primary amenorrhea

Periods never started at puberty

Secondary amenorrhea

Periods started at puberty but have stopped

Abnormal uterine (vaginal) bleeding

Any type of bleeding from the uterus that does not follow the normal pattern for menstrual cycles (such as heavy, long, or irregular bleeding); bleeding exits through the vagina, so it is often called vaginal bleeding

Heavy menstrual bleeding (also called menorrhagia)

Unusually long and/or heavy periods

Ovulatory dysfunction

Irregular or absent periods because ovulation (releasing an egg from the ovary) is not occurring on a regular schedule

Intermenstrual bleeding

Bleeding in between periods

Dysmenorrhea

Menstrual cramps or painful periods

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

Physical and psychological symptoms that occur before the start of a period

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder

A severe form of PMS with intense mood and emotional symptoms (psychological symptoms) that occur before the start of a period, end when or shortly after the period starts, and interfere with or impact daily activities and/or relationships

Perimenopause

The transitional period leading up to menopause; usually occurs several years before and up to 1 year after the last menstrual period

Menopause

Occurs when ovaries stop releasing eggs, leading to the cessation of menstruation and defined as 12 months after the last period

Postmenopausal bleeding

Bleeding that occurs after menopause

During the reproductive years, vaginal bleeding may be abnormal if menstrual periods are too heavy or too light, last too long, occur too often, or are irregular. Any vaginal bleeding that occurs before puberty or after menopause is considered abnormal until proven otherwise. Most causes of abnormal vaginal bleeding are not serious.

Menstrual cycle problems include:

Irregular or absent menses and abnormal vaginal bleeding have many causes. During the reproductive years, pregnancy is the most common cause. Doctors evaluate vaginal bleeding in pregnant women differently from vaginal bleeding in women who are not pregnant (see Vaginal Bleeding During Early Pregnancy and Vaginal Bleeding During Late Pregnancy).

Some disorders that are related to the reproductive organs but not only to the menstrual cycle can cause some of the same symptoms as menstrual disorders. These disorders include:

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