What is premenstrual syndrome (PMS)?
Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is the set of physical and mental symptoms you may have around the time of your menstrual period. The symptoms bother some women more than others.
PMS may be partly caused by changes in your hormone levels during your menstrual cycle
Some women have a more severe form of PMS that interferes with daily life, called premenstrual dysphoric disorder
You can ease your symptoms by being active, not eating certain foods and drinks, and sometimes by taking medicine
What causes PMS?
PMS is partly caused by the rise and fall of certain female hormones in your body, such as estrogen and progesterone.
PMS may run in families.
What are the symptoms of PMS?
Symptoms can begin up to 10 days before your period and usually end when your period starts. Symptoms may get worse and last longer as you get closer to menopause (when you stop having periods).
Mental and emotional symptoms can include:
Feeling sadness or depression
Nervousness
Mood swings (swinging back and forth between feeling very happy and very sad)
Short temper
Not wanting to be around other people
Confusion
A hard time focusing
Forgetting things
Physical symptoms can include:
Breast fullness or tenderness
Cramps, heaviness, or pressure in your lower belly
Headaches
Bloating
Weight gain
Constipation
Difficulty falling asleep or remaining asleep
Acne
Feeling sick to your stomach or throwing up
Tired or low energy
Back pain, joint and muscle pain
The following disorders aren't PMS. But if you have one of these, your symptoms of that disorder may get worse during PMS:
Connective tissue disorders, such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis
Breathing disorders, such as asthma and allergies
Mood disorders, such as depression
If your PMS is so bad it interferes with your daily life, you may have a severe form called premenstrual dysphoric disorder.
How can doctors tell if I have PMS?
Doctors can tell if you have PMS based on your symptoms and when they happen.
How do doctors treat PMS?
Some things may help your PMS symptoms:
Get at least 7 hours of sleep each night
Be active regularly
Lower your stress by doing meditation or relaxation exercises
Eat more protein and calcium (for example, fish and milk)
Doctors may have you take:
Diuretics (water pills), which make you urinate more and may help ease bloating
Birth control pills
If you have severe PMS symptoms or premenstrual dysphoric disorder, doctors may have you take:
Antidepressants (medicine that helps your mood)
A hormone called a GnRH agonist so your ovaries make a smaller amount of female hormones
If you have symptoms of depression, doctors may send you to a mental health care provider for testing and treatment.