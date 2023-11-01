What are the symptoms of PMS?

Symptoms can begin up to 10 days before your period and usually end when your period starts. Symptoms may get worse and last longer as you get closer to menopause (when you stop having periods).

Mental and emotional symptoms can include:

Feeling sadness or depression

Nervousness

Mood swings (swinging back and forth between feeling very happy and very sad)

Short temper

Not wanting to be around other people

Confusion

A hard time focusing

Forgetting things

Physical symptoms can include:

Breast fullness or tenderness

Cramps, heaviness, or pressure in your lower belly

Headaches

Bloating

Weight gain

Constipation

Difficulty falling asleep or remaining asleep

Acne

Feeling sick to your stomach or throwing up

Tired or low energy

Back pain, joint and muscle pain

The following disorders aren't PMS. But if you have one of these, your symptoms of that disorder may get worse during PMS:

Seizure disorders

Connective tissue disorders, such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis

Breathing disorders, such as asthma and allergies

Migraine headaches

Mood disorders, such as depression

If your PMS is so bad it interferes with your daily life, you may have a severe form called premenstrual dysphoric disorder.