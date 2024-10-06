skip to main content
Quick Facts
Candidiasis (Yeast Infection)

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2024
Get the full details

What is candidiasis?

Candidiasis is an infection by Candida yeast. Because yeast is a type of fungus, candidiasis is a fungal infection, but it's usually referred to as a yeast infection. Candida yeast usually live on your body in small amounts without causing symptoms. But sometimes an overgrowth or infection can happen.

  • Yeast infections usually happen on the surface of your body, including your skin, mouth, or vagina

  • Sometimes people with a weak immune system get yeast infections of their internal organs (systemic candidiasis), which can be life-threatening

  • A yeast infection may cause redness, rash, itching, swelling, or creamy white patches

  • Some diaper rashes are caused by yeast infection

  • Doctors treat yeast infections with creams or medicines taken by mouth

What causes a yeast infection?

A yeast infection is caused by Candida yeast, a fungus that usually lives on your body in small amounts. In small amounts, you don't notice it. If the yeast grows too much, you get a rash.

Some causes of too much yeast growth include:

  • Wearing tight underwear, bras, or other clothing that holds sweat close to your body

  • Keeping babies in wet or dirty diapers too long

  • Having diabetes

  • Having a weak immune system because of disorders such as HIV infection or cancer

  • Taking antibiotics

Yeast likes to live in dark, moist areas of your body. So yeast infections are more common in these areas:

  • Under folds of skin in people with obesity

  • In the mouth

  • Under women's breasts

  • In the groin area or vagina

What are the symptoms of a yeast infection?

Symptoms depend on where the yeast infection is:

  • On your skin: Bright red, raw rash

  • Inside your vagina: White patches and white, cheeselike vaginal discharge

  • Inside your mouth: White patches (thrush)

  • Corner of your mouth: Cracks in the skin

Yeast Infections
Thrush
Thrush

Creamy white patches are seen inside the mouth and may bleed when scraped off. This finding is typical of thrush, which is caused by infection with Candida.

... read more

Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Angular Cheilitis
Angular Cheilitis

This photo shows angular cheilitis (sometimes called perlèche) caused by Candida infection at the corners of the mouth.

© Springer Science+Business Media

Nail Infection (Candidiasis)
Nail Infection (Candidiasis)

Nail infections caused by Candida can affect the nail plate (onychomycosis—seen at the bottom of the nail), the edges of the nail (paronychia), or both.

... read more

Image courtesy of CDC/Sherry Brinkman via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Diaper Rash Caused by Candida
Diaper Rash Caused by Candida

This photo shows a rash caused by the yeast Candida.

Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Vaginal Candidiasis
Vaginal Candidiasis

This photo shows swelling and redness of the vagina and a white discharge caused by a yeast infection.

BIOPHOTO ASSOCIATES/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

How do doctors tell if I have a yeast infection?

Doctors can usually tell if you have a yeast infection just by looking at it. To know for sure, doctors may scrape off a tiny bit to view under a microscope.

How do doctors treat yeast infections?

Treatment depends on where the yeast infection is.

For infections on your skin, doctors will have you:

  • Apply antifungal creams, powders, or other products to the infected area

  • Keep the skin dry (for example, by changing a baby’s diaper more often)

  • Take medicine by mouth, if the infection is severe

For a yeast infection in your vagina, doctors will have you:

  • Apply an antifungal cream inside and outside your vagina

  • Sometimes, take medicines by mouth

For thrush in adults, doctors will have you:

  • Take an antifungal medicine

For thrush in babies, doctors will have you apply a liquid antifungal medicine to the inside of your baby’s mouth.

