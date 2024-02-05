Candidiasis is an infection caused by the Candida yeast, which is a type of fungus.

Candidiasis can occur:

On the surface of your body, which is rarely serious

Widespread inside your body (called invasive candidiasis), which is life-threatening

Candidiasis on the surface of your body can affect anyone. It usually occurs on warm, moist areas such as your:

Mouth

Armpits

Crotch

Skin between your toes or under your breasts

Invasive candidiasis usually happens to people who have a weak immune system or are in the hospital with a serious disease. It can run through your bloodstream and affect many organs, including your:

Heart valves

Brain

Eyes

Kidneys

Spleen

For both kinds of candidiasis, doctors give antifungal medicine.