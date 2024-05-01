What Is Mental Illness? video

Mental illness is probably caused by many things in combination, including:

Inherited factors—mental illness that runs in families

Life stresses

The environment and culture you live in

Health problems that affect your brain

Many stresses, such as losing a job, getting divorced, or taking too many drugs, increase the risk of mental illness.

Certain health problems that affect a baby's brain, such as complications during birth or a brain infection by a virus (encephalitis), increase the risk of mental illness later on in life.

Mental illness doesn't occur because people are lazy or irresponsible. It's not something people do on purpose.