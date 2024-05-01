In psychotherapy, sometimes called talk therapy, doctors and counselors talk with you about your thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. They try not to tell you what to think or do. Instead, they try to help you understand yourself and figure out better ways to deal with stresses and life problems. Individual therapy involves one person working with one therapist. Therapists may also offer group therapy, family therapy, or couples therapy.

Therapists usually use different techniques depending on the problem. Some therapy types include: