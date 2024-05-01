skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Treatment of Mental Illness

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

How do doctors treat mental illness?

The main treatments include:

  • Medicines

  • Talk therapy (psychotherapy or counseling)

For most mental health disorders, a combination of medicine and talk therapy is more effective than either one by itself.

Other treatments include:

What medicines are used for mental illness?

Doctors use many different medicines to treat mental health disorders. Types of medicines used include:

  • Antidepressant medicine, such as SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors)

  • Antianxiety medicine

  • Antipsychotic medicine

  • Mood stabilizers

What is psychotherapy?

In psychotherapy, sometimes called talk therapy, doctors and counselors talk with you about your thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. They try not to tell you what to think or do. Instead, they try to help you understand yourself and figure out better ways to deal with stresses and life problems. Individual therapy involves one person working with one therapist. Therapists may also offer group therapy, family therapy, or couples therapy.

Therapists usually use different techniques depending on the problem. Some therapy types include:

  • Behavioral therapy

  • Cognitive therapy

  • Interpersonal therapy

  • Psychoanalysis

  • Psychodynamic psychotherapy

  • Supportive psychotherapy

What is electroconvulsive therapy (ECT)?

In electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), doctors give your brain an electrical shock while you're under anesthesia.

  • ECT has consistently been shown to be effective for severe depression

  • Sometimes you have memory loss that lasts a short time

Regardless of how ECT seems in the media, ECT is safe and effective.

What types of doctors treat mental illness?

Many types of health care providers treat mental illness, and you may be cared for by a team of providers, including:

  • Psychiatrist (medical doctor who specializes in mental health and can prescribe medicine)

  • Psychologist (mental health care practitioner who does therapy)

  • Nurse

  • Social worker

  • Primary care doctor (can also prescribe medicine)

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.