How can doctors tell if I have a kidney infection?

Your doctor can tell if you have a kidney infection based on:

Your symptoms

Testing your urine

Your doctor may do blood tests to see if the infection has spread to the bloodstream.

Your doctor may also do imaging tests (CT [computed tomography] scan or ultrasound) of your kidneys and urinary tract. The imaging tests are to look for a blockage and other abnormalities that might have caused the kidney infection. You may need imaging tests if you: