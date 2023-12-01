Insecticide poisoning is sickness from swallowing, breathing in, or touching too much of an insecticide.

If too much of an insecticide gets on your clothes or skin, take off your clothes and wash your skin right away

You might cough and have breathing problems

Your doctor may take a sample of your blood to see if you have insecticide in it

Several medicines are available to treat insecticide poisoning

Call for emergency medical assistance (911 in most areas of the United States) if you or someone else may have insecticide poisoning, or call the poison control center for advice (1-800-222-1222 in the United States). The World Health Organization provides a world directory of poison centers.