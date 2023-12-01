Caustic substance poisoning happens when you swallow a chemical that burns you. The burn can be to your lips, mouth, throat, stomach, or esophagus. Your esophagus is the tube that connects your throat to your stomach.

This type of burn may scar or create holes (perforations). This can lead to severe, life-threatening infections.

Drain cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, and some dishwasher detergents contain caustic substances

Young children may swallow caustic substances accidentally

Caustic substances can be liquid or solid

If you or someone else may have swallowed a caustic substance, call for emergency medical assistance (911 in most areas of the United States).