Acetaminophen poisoning is the result of taking too much acetaminophen.

Acetaminophen

Acetaminophen poisoning also can happen slowly if you take a high dose for a long time because you have severe chronic pain



Acetaminophen poisoning can seriously damage your liver and can result in liver failure

Acetaminophen poisoning may not cause symptoms until your liver has been damaged

Carefully read the labels of cough and cold products

Read the label of pain medicines and don't take more than the recommended dose

If you're taking care of a child with a cold or cough, be very careful you don't give the child too much acetaminophen. Many different types of medicines in all different forms (liquid, pill, chewable) have acetaminophen as an ingredient. Don’t give a child medicine with acetaminophen if the child has already taken a different medicine with acetaminophen.

If you think you or someone else may have acetaminophen poisoning, call for emergency medical assistance (911 in most areas of the United States) right away or call the poison control center for advice (1-800-222-1222 in the United States). The World Health Organization provides a world directory of poison centers.