How will I know if the tick gave me an infection?

The biggest problem is when people get sick but don't know they were bitten by a tick. Then it can be hard for your doctor to know that you have an infection from a tick.

If you know a tick bit you, contact your doctor. What your doctor does depends on how common disease-carrying ticks are where you live. The doctor may just have you watch for signs of infection. Signs include:

Red area (sometimes a couple inches across) around the bite

Skin rash

Feeling sick in general (muscle aches, headache, fever, weakness)

If you don't have any rash or symptoms for a month, you likely don't have an infection. However, if you live where infections from ticks are common, the doctor may check you and give you a single dose of an antibiotic.