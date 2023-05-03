Animal bites can become infected

An infected bite is painful, swollen, and red

Rarely, bites from some animals can give you rabies

Rabies is a deadly virus you can get from an animal bite. The animal has to have rabies before it can give you rabies. Not all animals can get rabies.

In the United States, pets are usually vaccinated against rabies, so rabies in pets is rare. Rabies is more likely in certain wild animals, such as bats, raccoons, skunks, or foxes. Rabies is usually not a concern with bites from rabbits, squirrels, hamsters, rats, and mice.

If you are bitten by an animal, you should call your doctor or go immediately to a hospital. The doctor will decide whether you need rabies shots.