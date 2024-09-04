Get the full details

Stings from bees, wasps, hornets, and ants are common and can be painful.

Fire ants are very common in southern parts of the United States, especially the Gulf region, such as Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Some people have severe allergic reactions to stings and can get seriously ill or die when stung

Most people don't have serious reactions to stings

Africanized honeybees (killer bees) from South America are now found in some southern states—these bees travel in large groups and a swarm of them can sting you, causing serious problems and even death

Treat stings by removing stingers and using a cream or ointment to lessen pain

What are the symptoms of bee, wasp, hornet, and ant stings? Symptoms of bee, wasp, and hornet stings Sudden burning and pain

Redness, swelling, and itching around the sting

Over 2 to 3 days, some stings swell to the size of golf balls Honeybees often leave their stingers in you. Other bees, wasps, and hornets won't leave their stingers in you. Symptoms of fire ant stings Sudden pain

Redness and swelling that goes away after about 45 minutes

A pus-filled blister forms

About 2 to 3 days later, the blister breaks open and may get infected Some people may have: A red, swollen, itchy patch instead of a pus-filled blister

Seizures (when your body moves and jerks out of your control) Symptoms of an allergic reaction to a sting If you have an allergic reaction to a sting, you may have: An itchy rash all over your body

Trouble breathing

Wheezing (a whistling sound while breathing)

Shock (a dangerously low drop in blood pressure) Get to a hospital right away if you have these symptoms—you could be having an anaphylactic reaction (a life-threatening allergic reaction in which your blood pressure drops and you can’t breathe).