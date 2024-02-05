skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Overview of Herpesvirus Infections

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What are herpesviruses?

Herpesviruses are a group of viruses that can cause several different infections. The disease most people call "herpes," called herpes simplex, is just one of the types of herpesvirus.

Once you're infected with a herpesvirus, the virus stays in your body for the rest of your life. This means that in some cases the virus can become active again. When it does, it may or may not cause symptoms again.

What infections do herpesviruses cause?

Many types of herpesviruses can infect you. The following infections are each caused by a specific type of herpesvirus:

How do doctors treat herpesvirus infections?

Treatment depends on which type of infection you have. For example, for CMV and some other herpesvirus infections, doctors may give you antiviral medicines. For chickenpox, doctors usually treat your symptoms.

Vaccines can prevent chickenpox and shingles. There are no vaccines for the other types of herpesvirus infection.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.