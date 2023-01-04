Central diabetes insipidus is not having enough of a hormone called vasopressin. Hormones are chemicals that stimulate other cells or tissues into action. Vasopressin is a hormone that signals your kidneys to make less urine (pee) so your body retains water. Vasopressin is made in part of your brain called the hypothalamus, and then it's stored and released from your pituitary gland. The hypothalamus and pituitary are both located at the bottom of your brain.

Having low levels of vasopressin makes you urinate a lot so you get very thirsty

Central diabetes insipidus is usually caused by a brain problem, such as a tumor or injury, or brain surgery

Doctors do urine tests and blood tests after you've gone without drinking water for about 12 hours



Central diabetes insipidus is different from the common disease called diabetes, in which your blood sugar is too high. That blood sugar disease is diabetes mellitus. Other than making you pee a lot, diabetes insipidus has nothing to do with diabetes mellitus.