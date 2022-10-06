What are the symptoms of sarcoidosis?

What are the symptoms of sarcoidosis?

Many people with sarcoidosis have no symptoms or only mild symptoms. But a few people become very ill.

Symptoms depend on what part of your body is affected.

General symptoms of sarcoidosis include:

Fever

Feeling weak and tired

No appetite and losing weight

Painful, swollen joints

Swollen lymph nodes (small bean-shaped organs in your neck, groin, and armpits)

Lung symptoms are the most common and include:

Trouble breathing

Coughing, sometimes coughing up blood

Skin symptoms are common and include:

Painful red bumps on your shins (erythema nodosum)

Flat or raised patches on your nose, cheeks, lips, and ears

Eye symptoms include:

Red, painful, watery eyes

Decreased vision and rarely blindness

Heart symptoms are rare but can be dangerous. You may have:

Palpitations from a heart rhythm problem, which can be fatal

Trouble breathing from heart failure

Many other parts of your body can be affected.