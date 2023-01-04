Four heart valves control how blood flows in and out of your heart. The valves are like one-way doors that keep blood flowing in the right direction.

The Heart video

Your mitral valve separates your left atrium and left ventricle. This valve opens to let blood from your lungs out of your left atrium and into the left ventricle. The valve closes to keep blood from running back into your left atrium.

Mitral stenosis is when the mitral valve doesn't open all the way so it's hard for blood from your lungs to get out of the left atrium. Blood pressure in your left atrium and your lungs builds up.

Certain disorders can cause the flaps on the mitral valve to get stiff and thick

The most common cause is untreated rheumatic fever

Mitral stenosis may not cause symptoms for a long time

Severe stenosis can cause symptoms, such as shortness of breath, or an abnormal heart rhythm, such as atrial fibrillation

Doctors can hear a heart murmur through a stethoscope and do echocardiography to diagnose mitral stenosis

Treatment can include medicines and surgery

Atrial fibrillation can cause problems such as blood clots or stroke.

Severe mitral stenosis can cause heart failure (your heart doesn’t pump blood well to the rest of your body).

If you have mitral stenosis, pregnancy can make heart failure develop quickly.

