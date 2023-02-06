The aorta is the main blood vessel (artery) that carries blood away from your heart to the rest of your body. The wall of the aorta has several layers. A small tear in the inside layer lets blood force its way into the wall of the aorta. The pressure of the blood then separates the inside layer from the middle layer of the aorta. This separating is called dissection.

Blood Vessels video

As long as the tear in the lining is open, the dissection can keep growing down the aorta. This creates space for blood to flow where it shouldn't. As the tear grows, it can close off smaller blood vessels connected to the aorta or block proper blood flow in the aorta.

High blood pressure is the most common cause of an aortic dissection

You may have sudden, terrible pain across your chest or in your back between your shoulder blades

Doctors may give you medicine to lower your blood pressure and do surgery to fix the tear

About half of aortic dissections happen in people over 60 years old