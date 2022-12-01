When should I see a doctor for hearing loss?

See a doctor right away if you have hearing loss along with any of these warning signs:

Hearing loss in only one ear

Difficulty chewing or speaking

Numbness in your face

Dizziness

Loss of balance

If you have none of these warning signs and no other symptoms, you should see a doctor, but it doesn't have to be right away.