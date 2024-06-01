How can doctors tell if my child has an ear infection?

How can doctors tell if my child has an ear infection?

Doctors will look inside your child's ears with a special light. They are checking to see if:

Your child’s eardrum is bulging or red

There's fluid behind the eardrum

They may need to first clean wax from your child's ear so they can see more clearly.

They may squeeze air into your child’s ear to see if the eardrum moves. If it doesn't move as much as it should, your child may have an ear infection.