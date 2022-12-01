The Ears video

A hearing aid is a device that makes sound louder. Hearing aids have a:

Built-in microphone to pick up sounds

Battery-powered amplifier

Tiny speaker that fits in your ear canal

A hearing aid works only if you have some hearing, not if you're completely deaf. A hearing aid can’t make your hearing perfect, but it may help you communicate better.

Hearing Aids: Amplifying the Sound

There are different types of hearing aids. Some hearing aids amplify all sounds. Others have a computer processor that amplifies certain sound pitches more than others. Hearing aids come in different sizes:

Large hearing aids that fit over and around your ear

Medium hearing aids that fit in your ear

Very small hearing aids that fit inside your ear canal

A hearing aid specialist can help you select the type of hearing aid that works best for you. If one kind of hearing aid doesn’t work well for you, ask your doctor about trying a different kind.

Phones can be hard to use with hearing aids. Some hearing aids have a special feature that makes it easier to hear when using the phone.