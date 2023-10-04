skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Metabolic Syndrome

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What is metabolic syndrome?

Metabolic syndrome is a group of health problems that involve your metabolism and give you a higher chance of having heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Metabolism refers to all the different chemical processes that go on in your body.

Metabolic syndrome is very common in the United States. People with metabolic syndrome have:

What causes metabolic syndrome?

The cause of metabolic syndrome isn't known.

You're more likely to get metabolic syndrome if you store fat around your belly (you're apple-shaped) instead of your hips (you're pear-shaped). This happens in:

Metabolic syndrome can affect children and teens as well.

What are the symptoms of metabolic syndrome?

Metabolic syndrome itself causes no symptoms. But you may have symptoms of its complications, such as:

How can doctors tell if I have metabolic syndrome?

Metabolic syndrome has many different definitions. Doctors most often diagnose you with metabolic syndrome if you have a large waist—40 inches (102 centimeters) or more in men and 35 inches (89 centimeters) or more in women—and 2 or more of the following:

  • High fasting blood sugar level (100 or higher)

  • High blood pressure (130/85 or higher OR you are taking blood pressure medicine)

  • High amount of fats in your blood (triglycerides of 150 or higher)

  • A low level of HDL ("good" cholesterol)

How do doctors treat metabolic syndrome?

Doctors will help you lose weight by having you eat a healthier diet and exercise more. They'll also give you medicines to treat any diseases you have, such as:

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.