Digestion is the process of breaking food down into separate nutrients that fuel your body.

Your digestive tract (also called the gastrointestinal or GI tract) is the hollow tube that food goes through when you swallow it, digest it, and then pass the waste products as stool. The digestive tract is made up of the following parts:

The digestive system is your digestive tract plus organs that lie outside the digestive tract but help with digestion:

Your brain and digestive system are connected. The connection is called the brain-gut axis. Your mental health impacts your digestive health, and your digestive health impacts your mental health. For example, if you feels stressed or worried, you may also feel sick to your stomach.