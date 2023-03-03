What is the pancreas?

Your pancreas is an organ of your digestive system. It is located behind your stomach and connects to your small intestine through a small, hollow tube called the pancreatic duct.

The pancreas has two main jobs.

Make digestive juices

Make hormones

The digestive juices flow through the pancreatic duct into your small intestine. The juices help break down food and neutralize stomach acid.

Your pancreas releases hormones directly into your bloodstream. Hormones are chemicals that stimulate other cells or tissues into action. Insulin is an important hormone your pancreas makes.