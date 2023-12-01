In healthy children, measles isn’t usually serious. However, measles sometimes leads to serious health problems, such as:

Lung infection (pneumonia)

Excessive bleeding (thrombocytopenia)

Brain infection (encephalitis), which can cause headache, seizures, and coma about 2 to 14 days after the rash and can cause brain damage or death

In the United States, about 1 to 2 in 1000 children with measles die. Also, many years after having measles, some people get a rare brain problem called subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), which causes brain damage and death.