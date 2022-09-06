A temper tantrum eventually stops, but you can get very frustrated until it does. You usually can't reason with a child during a tantrum. And scolding them doesn't make it stop. Help your child calm down by doing the following:

First, try to calm yourself

Try to distract your child, but don't give them the thing they're trying to get

If distraction doesn't work, move the child to a different room or space

At home, a time-out chair may be a good location

Have your child sit in the time-out chair, 1 minute for each year of your child's age (for example, 1 minute for 1-year-old, 5 minutes for 5-year-old)

Don’t talk or look at your child while in time-out

After time is up, remind your child why the time-out was needed