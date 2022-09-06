School avoidance is when a child refuses to go to school.

School avoidance is most common in children ages 5 to 11

Children may fake illness and make up excuses to avoid going to school

Other children simply refuse to go

Some children go to school but become anxious or develop various symptoms during the day

Children may avoid school because they have emotional problems, have trouble learning, or have difficulties with a teacher or other children

Work with the school to try to find out what's causing the problem