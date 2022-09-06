Children and adolescents (teenagers) sometimes are violent. Most of these children don’t continue their violent behavior or commit violent crimes as adults. However, children who become violent before middle school may be more likely to commit crimes later in life.

Bullying is a particular form of violence in which one child is mean to or hurts another child who's smaller or less powerful.

Children who are members of a gang are more likely to do violent things, including using guns. Some gangs make people do something violent before they can join.

What makes children more likely to be violent? Children are more likely to be violent if: They’re hit or beaten by caregivers, even as "discipline"

Their caregivers abuse alcohol or drugs

They join a gang

They have developmental issues

Their family is poor

They have access to guns Playing violent video games or watching violence on TV or in the movies doesn’t cause violent behavior. But it may make violence seem normal.