Numbness is loss of feeling in part of your body. You may have less feeling than usual or no feeling at all. Numbness can be a sign of a problem with your brain or your spinal cord. With numbness, you may not be able to:

Feel a light touch

Sense pain

Tell hot from cold

Sense vibration

Know the position of the numb part of your body

Along with numbness, you may also have:

Tingling or a pins-and-needles feeling

Weakness

Paralysis (trouble moving part of your body)

Numbness can cause problems with balance and coordination. It can affect your ability to walk or drive.