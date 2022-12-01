There's no cure for CTE, but the following help:

Living in a safe and structured environment with a routine and regular activities

Clearly explaining any changes in surroundings or caregivers

Counseling

Medicine to help with symptoms

To help reduce risk of CTE, people who have had a concussion should rest and stay away from athletic activities for a period of time.

Before their decision making is affected, people with CTE should make as many medical, financial, and legal decisions as possible. This includes choosing someone who can make additional medical decisions on your behalf once you can no longer do so. You should also discuss with your doctor what types of care you will want at the end of your life (living will).

As CTE gets worse, treatment tends to be for comfort instead of lengthening life.