What are muscles and bones?

Muscles and bones give your body form and structure and allow you to move around. They are part of your musculoskeletal system, which consists of:

Bones: Your skeleton

Muscles: Tissue that contracts to move parts of your body

Joints: Places where 2 bones meet

Cartilage: Smooth, rubbery tissue that lines the inside of joints to reduce friction

Tendons: Tough ropes of tissue that connect your muscles to your bones

Ligaments: Tough bands of tissue that connect bone to bone and hold joints together

Your body has hundreds of different muscles and bones. Some are very large, such as the large muscles and bone in your thigh. Others are very small, such as the muscles and bones in your fingers.

Tendons and ligaments are called connective tissue because they connect parts of your body together.

Musculoskeletal System (1)