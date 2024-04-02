Joints are where 2 bones meet.

Joints are held together by ligaments.

Ligaments are tough, flexible bands of tissue that grow across a joint from one bone to another

Joints have several different ligaments that hold them together. Ligaments and the way the ends of your bones are shaped let joints move only in certain directions. For example your knee joint can bend and straighten but not move sideways.

Some joints, such as your shoulder, can move a lot. Other joints, such as those between your ribs and spine, move only a little.

Like ligaments, muscles connect 2 bones across a joint. When muscles contract, they pull the joint open or closed.