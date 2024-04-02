Muscles are tissue that contract to move parts of your body. You have different types of muscle:

Skeletal muscle

Smooth muscle

Heart muscle

Skeletal muscles are attached to bones and come in pairs—for example, your biceps muscles bend your elbows, and your triceps muscles straighten them. Skeletal muscles are voluntary (meaning you move them when you decide to).

Smooth muscles surround your arteries, veins, and intestines. The smooth muscles in your blood vessels contract and relax to adjust blood flow. The smooth muscles in your intestines contract to move food and stool through your digestive system. You can't control your smooth muscles. They do their job without you thinking about it.

Heart muscle is a special type of muscle that never needs to stop for a rest, and it's not under your voluntary control.