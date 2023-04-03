Religion and Spirituality in Older People

Religion and spirituality are similar but not identical concepts. Religion is often viewed as more institutionally based, more structured, and involving more traditional rituals and practices. Spirituality refers to the intangible and immaterial and thus may be considered a more general term, not associated with a particular group or organization. It can refer to feelings, thoughts, experiences, and behaviors related to the soul or to a search for the sacred.

Traditional religion involves accountability and responsibility. Spirituality has fewer requirements. People may reject traditional religion but consider themselves spiritual. In the United States, more than 90% of older people consider themselves religious or spiritual. About 6 to 10% are atheists and do not depend on religious or spiritual practices or traditions to provide meaning.

The level of religious participation is greater among older people than among any other age group. About half attend religious services weekly or more often. For older people, the religious community is the most common source of social support outside of the family, and involvement in religious organizations is the most common type of voluntary social activity—more common than all other forms of voluntary social activity combined.

Benefits of Religion and Spirituality People who are religious tend to have better physical and mental health than nonreligious people, and religious people may propose that God's intervention is the reason for these benefits. However, experts cannot determine whether participation in organized religion contributes to health or whether psychologically or physically healthier people are attracted to religious groups. If religion is helpful, the reason—whether it is the religious beliefs themselves or other factors—is not clear. Many such factors (for example, mental health benefits, encouragement of healthful practices, and social support) have been proposed. Mental health benefits Religion may provide the following mental health benefits: A positive and hopeful attitude about life and illness, which tends to lead to better health outcomes

A sense of meaning and purpose in life, which affects health behaviors and social and family relationships

A greater ability to cope with illness and disability Many older people report that religion is the most important factor enabling them to cope with physical health problems and life stresses (such as decreasing financial resources or loss of a spouse or partner). For example, having a hopeful, positive attitude about the future helps people with physical problems remain motivated to recover. Some studies have found that older people who are very religious and use religious coping mechanisms are less likely to develop depression and anxiety and have a greater sense of psychologic well-being than those who do not. Even the perception of disability appears to be altered by the degree of religiousness. One study of older women with hip fractures found that the most religious had the lowest rates of depression and were able to walk significantly further when discharged from the hospital than those who were less religious. Health-promoting practices People who are actively involved in a religious community tend to maintain physical functioning and health better than those who are not. Some religious groups (such as Mormons and Seventh-Day Adventists) advocate behaviors that enhance health, such as avoidance of tobacco and heavy alcohol use. Members of these groups are less likely to develop substance-related disorders, and they live longer than the general population. Social benefits Religious beliefs and practices often foster the development of community and broad social support networks. Increased social contact for older people increases the likelihood that disease will be detected early and that older people will adhere to treatment regimens because members of their community interact with them and ask them questions about their health and medical care. Older people who have such community networks are less likely to neglect themselves. Caregivers Religious faith also benefits caregivers. In many studies, religious coping mechanisms resulted in better mental health for caregivers of older adults with dementia, cancer, or other serious and/or terminal conditions.

Harmful Effects of Religion and Spirituality Religion is not always beneficial. Religious devotion may promote excessive guilt, narrow-mindedness, inflexibility, and anxiety. Religious preoccupations and delusions may develop in people with obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, or psychoses. Some people experience intense feelings of rejection and existential crisis when they are not accepted by faith communities, for example, due to gender or sexual identity.

Role of Health Care Professionals in Religion and Spirituality Health care professionals may talk to older people about their religious beliefs because these beliefs can affect the person's mental and physical health. Knowing about a person's religious beliefs can help a doctor provide better care under some circumstances: When people are severely ill, under substantial stress, or near death and ask or suggest that a practitioner talk about religious issues

When people tell a practitioner that they are religious and that religion helps them cope with illness

When religious needs are evident and may be affecting person's health or health behaviors When doctors or other health care professionals understand a person's spiritual needs, they can help the person obtain the necessary help (for example, spiritual counseling, contact with support groups, participation in religious activities, or social contacts from members of a religious community). Doctors may ask whether spiritual beliefs are an important part of the person's life and how these beliefs influence the way they take care of themselves. Or doctors may ask people to describe their most important coping mechanisms. If the person expresses an interest in religious or spiritual resources, doctors may ask if there are any barriers to accessing such resources and may be able to recommend alternatives. For example, doctors may be able to suggest transportation services for older people who are not able to attend religious services on their own. Sometimes older people are more comfortable accepting counseling from a member of the clergy rather than from a mental health practitioner. Clergy members who are trained in counseling and in recognizing when people need professional mental health care can be very helpful. Clergy members can also help the person obtain needed community supports—for example, by visiting after a person has been discharged from the hospital or providing meals or transportation.