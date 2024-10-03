skip to main content
Daniel B. Kaplan, PhD, LICSW

Specialities and Expertise

  • Gerontology, Dementia Care

Affiliations

Education

  • Doctorate: Columbia University School of Social Work, New York, NY
  • Master of Social Work: Simmons College School of Social Work, Boston, MA

Certifications

  • Licensed Master of Social Work (LMSW)
  • Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW)
  • Clinical Social Worker in Gerontology, NASW (CSW-G)
  • Qualified Dementia Care Specialist, Dementia Care Professionals of America (QDCS)

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Member, The New York Academy of Medicine
  • Grantmakers in Aging Fellow for outstanding graduate/postdoctoral students whose interests and work benefit the field of aging, 2008
  • Fellow, Emerging Leaders in Aging Program (Tideswell, AGS, ADGAP), 2018
  • Editor, Oxford Handbook of Social Work in Health and Aging

Manual Chapters and Commentaries