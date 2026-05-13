More and more research points to a connection between hearing loss and dementia later in life. For people experiencing hearing loss, that connection leads to an obvious question: “Am I going to get dementia?”

That question does not have an easy answer. Just because a person is experiencing hearing loss does not mean they will develop dementia. But learning more about the connection as well as the causes of hearing loss is important.

Here’s a closer look at what we know about the connection between hearing loss and dementia, and here are some practical steps people can take at any age to protect their hearing and reduce their risk of hearing loss.

What does the research say about hearing loss and dementia?

Hearing loss and dementia are both more likely to affect older people. So, it makes sense that researchers see more older adults with both hearing loss and dementia. But research suggests that among aging populations the connection is stronger than we would expect by random chance.

It’s important to note that this connection does not necessarily mean that hearing loss causes dementia. However, researchers are finding that the presence of hearing loss appears to accelerate dementia that already exists or is already developing.

Researchers think the reason is because hearing loss, particularly severe hearing loss, can lead to a person becoming more withdrawn and socially isolated. That isolation may increase the risk of developing dementia. In fact, vision loss has a similar connection to dementia, suggesting that changes in senses in general can lead to changes in behavior and accelerate dementia.

Additional studies have found that correcting hearing loss can slow dementia’s rate of progression. All of this research makes a strong case for people to protect their hearing and take steps to address hearing loss they may have developed.

What Causes Hearing Loss?

Hearing loss falls into two broad categories: Conductive hearing loss and sensorineural hearing loss. Conductive hearing loss occurs when something blocks sound from reaching the sensory structures in the inner ear, such as wax or fluid.

With sensorineural hearing loss, sound reaches the inner ear but cannot be effectively translated into nerve impulses. Conductive hearing loss can often be treated by removing whatever is blocking the sound, whereas sensory hearing loss generally cannot be reversed. Noise and aging are both common causes of sensorineural hearing loss.

How Does Someone Know They Have Hearing Loss?

There are certain kinds of hearing loss that are cause for immediate concern. Hearing loss in only one ear, or hearing loss that comes with neurologic abnormalities like numbness, loss of balance, or difficulty chewing or speaking warrants seeing a doctor immediately.

For hearing loss that develops gradually, many people struggle to admit they are experiencing it. Their first response is often “other people need to speak up.” People often first notice difficulty hearing when trying to follow a conversation in noisy situations.

If someone thinks they’re experiencing hearing loss, it’s good to see their primary care physician, an audiologist or an otolaryngologist (ENT). These professionals will likely do a hearing test to establish a baseline hearing level.

How Can People Treat Hearing Loss?

Many causes of hearing loss have no cure, and treatment involves compensating for the hearing loss with hearing aids and various other assistive strategies and technologies. Hearing aids are a life-changing solution for many people, and the over-the-counter models can be a great option. There are many impressive advancements in hearing aid technology. Newer models are more discreet, and some models now use AI tools to help reduce background noise.

At any time and at any age, people can stop behaviors that lead to hearing loss and can take hearing protection seriously. That means using earplugs at loud events or work environments. It also means keeping headphones at a safe volume.

Headphones can also be a useful tool in protecting your hearing. Some models have helpful noise cancellation features, and in some instances, they can be used similarly to hearing aids to help make sounds louder. Others, when connected to an app, can actually conduct hearing tests.

How Should People Talk to Their Doctor About the Connection Between Hearing Loss and Dementia?

Even though research points to a connection between hearing loss and dementia, each is a distinct condition requiring its own treatment and approaches. An audiologist can address hearing loss, but any cognitive decline requires a visit to a neurologist for a full evaluation.

Addressing hearing loss can improve relationships with loved ones and enhance quality of life now and into the future. It’s an important step to take in overall health.