Lawrence R. Lustig, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Otolaryngology, Neurotology, Hearing Loss

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA
  • Internship: General Surgery, University of California San Francisco Medical Center
  • Residency: Otolaryngology, University of California San Francisco
  • Fellowship: Otology, Neurotology, and Skull Base Surgery, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Certifications

  • American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery – Otolaryngology
  • American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery – Neurotology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • Fellow, American Academy of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery
  • America’s Top Doctors, 2011-2021
  • Top Doctors New York Metro Area, 2016-2021
  • Distinguished Service Award, American Academy of Otolaryngology, 2009
  • Over 140 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Manual Chapters and Commentaries