What Causes Respiratory Failure?
Underlying Problem
Cause
Abnormality of the chest wall
A chest wound, deformities resulting from chest surgery, injury, morbid obesity, or scoliosis
Abnormality of lung tissue
Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a reaction to a medication or illicit drug pneumonia, pulmonary edema (excess fluid in the lungs) due to heart failure or kidney failure, pulmonary fibrosis, radiation, sarcoidosis, or widespread tumors
Airflow obstruction
Asthma, bronchiectasis, bronchiolitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, or inhaled foreign objects
Muscle weakness
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), certain strokes, Guillain-Barré syndrome, muscular dystrophy, myasthenia gravis, polio, polymyositis, or spinal cord injury
Poor breathing (decrease in the drive to breathe)
Intoxication with alcohol, illicit drugs, or a medication, hypothyroidism, obesity, or sleep apnea