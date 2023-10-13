skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Some Common Complications of Hemodialysis

Complication

Usual Cause

Fever

Bacteria or fever-causing substances (pyrogens) in the bloodstream

Overheated dialysate

Life-threatening allergic reaction (anaphylaxis)

Allergy to a substance in the dialyzer or the tubing that carries blood or to medications given during dialysis

Low blood pressure

Removal of too much fluid

Abnormal heart rhythms

Abnormal levels of potassium and other substances in the blood

Low blood pressure

Air embolus

Air entering the tubing that carries blood

Bleeding in the intestines, brain, eyes, or abdomen

Infection

Bacteria entering the bloodstream through a needle inserted into veins for hemodialysis access

Muscle cramps

Possibly rapid changes in the amount or distribution of body fluids or salts

In these topics