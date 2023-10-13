Some Causes of Mouth Sores
Category
Examples
Bacterial infections
Trench mouth (acute necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis)
Fungal infections
Candidal infections (most common)
Chickenpox (varicella zoster)
Herpes simplex infection (primary or secondary)
Shingles (reactivation of varicella zoster)*
Others (such as infection by coxsackievirus, cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, or HIV, as well as genital warts, influenza, and measles)
Systemic disorders
Bullous pemphigoid or pemphigus vulgaris
Cyclic neutropenia*
Thrombotic thrombocytopenia purpura*
Vitamin C deficiency (scurvy)
Medications
Gold*
Iodides*
Physical irritation
Cheek-biting or lip-biting habits
Dentures that fit poorly
Jagged or broken teeth
Irritants and allergies
Acidic foods
Allergic reaction to ingredients in toothpaste, mouthwash, candy, gum, dyes, or lipstick
Dental appliances containing nickel or palladium
Occupational exposure to dyes, heavy metals, acid fumes, or metal or mineral dust
Tobacco (chewing and/or smoking)
Other
Canker sores (recurrent aphthous stomatitis)
Radiation therapy to the head and neck
* Rare causes of mouth sores.