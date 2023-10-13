Some Causes and Features of Swollen Lymph Nodes
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Cancers
Leukemias (typically chronic and sometimes acute lymphocytic leukemia)
Fatigue, fever, and weight loss
With acute leukemia, often easy bruising and/or bleeding
Complete blood count and specialized blood tests (for example, peripheral smear and/or flow cytometry)
Bone marrow examination
Painless lymph node swelling (local or widespread)
Nodes often rubbery and sometimes clumped together
Often fever, night sweats, and weight loss
Lymph node biopsy
Specialized blood tests
Metastatic cancers (often of the head and neck, thyroid, breast, or lung)
One or several painless nodes in the neck
Nodes often hard, sometimes unable to be moved when pushed
Tests to identify the primary tumor, often including imaging studies, blood tests, and biopsy
Systemic rheumatic disorders
Tender swollen nodes in the neck in a child
Fever, usually higher than 102° F (39° C), rash on the trunk, prominent red bumps on the tongue, peeling skin on the palms and soles and around the nails
Only a doctor's examination
Painless lymph node swelling that may be widespread
Often cough and/or shortness of breath, fever, malaise, muscle weakness, weight loss, and joint pains
Chest imaging (plain x-ray or CT)
Sometimes lymph node biopsy
Systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus)
Widespread node swelling
Typically painful and sometimes swollen joints
Sometimes rash affecting the nose and the cheeks and other skin sores
A doctor's examination plus blood tests
Infections
Dental infection
Neck nodes on one side are affected (often tender)
Painful tooth
Only a doctor's or dentist's examination
HIV infection (immediately after the person became infected—the primary infection)
Generalized lymph node swelling
Usually fever, malaise, rash, and joint pain
Often in a person known to have been exposed to HIV or to having exposure to a high-risk activity (such as being stuck with a needle used by another person or high-risk sexual activities)
HIV blood testing
Swelling on both sides, typically in the neck but sometimes under the arms or in the groin
Fever, sore throat, and severe fatigue
Typically in an adolescent or a young adult
Blood test for mononucleosis
Sexually transmitted infections (particularly herpes simplex, chlamydia, and syphilis)
Except for the secondary stage of syphilis, only swollen nodes in the groin
Often urinary symptoms (such as pain during urination) and urethral or vaginal discharge
Sometimes sores on the genitals
For the secondary stage of syphilis, often widespread sores on the mucous membranes and widespread lymph node swelling
STI testing
Skin and soft tissue infections (for example, cellulitis, abscess, cat-scratch disease), including direct lymph node infection
Usually a visible cut or infection of the skin near the swollen node
Usually only a doctor's examination
Sometimes blood tests to identify antibodies to the infecting organism
Swollen nodes on both sides of the neck and under both arms
Sometimes flu-like symptoms and an enlarged liver and spleen
Often history of exposure to cat feces
Blood tests
Tuberculosis affecting the lymph nodes
Usually swelling of nodes in the neck or above the collarbone
Sometimes lymph nodes inflamed or draining
Often in a person who has HIV infection
Tuberculin skin testing or blood tests for tuberculosis
Usually lymph node biopsy
Upper respiratory infection (including sore throat)
Neck nodes are affected with only little or no tenderness
Sore throat, runny nose, or cough
Only a doctor's examination
Other
History of using a causative medication
Only a doctor's examination
Silicone breast implants
Node swelling under the arms in a woman with breast implants
A doctor's examination and often tests for other causes of node swelling
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; HIV = human immunodeficiency virus; STI = sexually transmitted infection.