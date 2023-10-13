Some Causes and Features of Sudden Loss of Vision
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
Sudden loss of vision without eye pain
Sudden, brief loss of vision in one eye resulting from a transient ischemic attack (called amaurosis fugax)
Blindness in one eye lasting minutes to hours
Sometimes a normal eye examination
A doctor's examination
MRI or CT of the brain
Ultrasonography of the carotid arteries
Echocardiogram (ultrasound of the heart)
ECG
Continuous monitoring of heart rhythm
Blockage of the central retinal artery (the artery that carries blood to the retina)
Almost instantaneous, complete loss of vision in one eye
In people with risk factors for atherosclerosis (such as high blood pressure, abnormal blood lipids, or cigarette smoking)
A doctor's examination
Measurement of ESR (a blood test), C-reactive protein, and platelets
Sometimes, MRI or CT of the brain
Ultrasonography of the carotid arteries
Echocardiogram (ultrasound of the heart)
ECG
Continuous monitoring of heart rhythm (Holter monitor)
Blockage of the central retinal vein (the vein that carries blood away from the retina)
In people with risk factors for this disorder (such as diabetes, high blood pressure, a tendency for blood to clot excessively, or sickle cell disease)
A doctor's examination
Vitreous hemorrhage (bleeding into the vitreous humor—the jellylike substance that fills the back of the eyeball)
In people who have had specks, strings, or cobwebs in their field of vision (floaters) or who have risk factors for vitreous hemorrhage (such as diabetes, a tear in the retina, sickle cell disease, or an eye injury)
Usually loss of the entire field of vision (not in just one or more spots)
Examination by an ophthalmologist
Sometimes, ultrasonography of the retina
Giant cell (temporal) arteritis (inflammation of the large arteries of the head, neck, and upper body), which can block blood flow to the optic nerve
Sometimes headache, pain while combing the hair, or pain in the jaw or tongue when chewing
Sometimes aches and stiffness in the large muscles of the arms or legs (polymyalgia rheumatica)
Measurement of ESR, C-reactive protein, and platelets
Biopsy of the temporal artery
Ischemic optic neuropathy (damage of the optic nerve caused by blockage of its blood supply)
In people with risk factors for this disorder (such as diabetes or high blood pressure) or in people who have had an episode of very low blood pressure, which sometimes causes fainting
A doctor's examination
Measurement of ESR, C-reactive protein, and platelets
Sometimes, biopsy of temporal artery
Sometimes, carotid artery Doppler (ultrasound of the neck veins) and echocardiogram (ultrasound of the heart)
Macular hemorrhage (bleeding around the macula—the most sensitive part of the retina) resulting from age-related macular degeneration
Usually in people known to have age-related macular degeneration or in people with risk factors for blood vessel disorders (such as high blood pressure, cigarette smoking, or abnormal blood lipids)
Examination by an ophthalmologist
Ocular migraine (migraines that affect vision)
Shimmering, irregular spots that drift slowly across the field of vision of one eye for about 10 to 20 minutes
Sometimes blurring of central vision (what a person is looking at directly)
Sometimes a headache after the disturbances in vision
Often in young people or in people known to have migraines
A doctor's examination
Sudden, spontaneous flashes of light that can look like lightning, spots, or stars (photopsias) that occur repeatedly
Loss of vision that affects one area, usually what is seen out of the corners of the eye (peripheral vision)
Loss of vision that spreads across the field of vision like a curtain
Sometimes in people with risk factors for detachment of the retina (such as a recent eye injury, recent eye surgery, or severe nearsightedness)
Examination by an ophthalmologist
Sometimes, ultrasound of the eye
Usually loss of the same parts of the field of vision in both eyes
In people with risk factors for these disorders (such as high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, diabetes, abnormal blood lipids, and cigarette smoking)
Sometimes slurred speech, impaired eye movements, muscle weakness, and/or difficulty walking
A doctor's examination
MRI or CT of the brain
ECG
Ultrasonography of the carotid arteries
Echocardiogram (ultrasound of the heart)
Continuous monitoring of heart rhythm
Sudden loss of vision with eye pain
Severe eye ache and redness
Headache, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light
Disturbances in vision such as seeing halos around lights
Measurement of pressure inside the eye (tonometry)
Examination of eye's drainage channels with a special lens (gonioscopy), done by an ophthalmologist
Corneal ulcer (usually caused by bacterial or viral infection)
Often a grayish patch on the cornea that later becomes an open, painful sore
Eye ache or a foreign object (body) sensation
Eye redness and watering
Sensitivity to light
Sometimes in people who have an infection after an eye injury or who have slept with their contact lenses in
A doctor's examination
Culture of a sample taken from the ulcer, done by an ophthalmologist
Severe eye pain and redness
Sensitivity to light
Floaters
Swollen eyelid
Sometimes after eye surgery, recent injury to the eye, foreign object in the eye (for example, after hammering metal on metal), or fungal or bacterial infection of the eye surface
Immediate examination by an ophthalmologist
Cultures of fluids from the eye by an ophthalmologist
Optic neuritis (inflammation of the optic nerve), which can be related to multiple sclerosis
Usually mild pain that may worsen when the eyes are moved
Partial or complete loss of vision
Eyelids and corneas that appear normal
A doctor's examination
Often, MRI
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; ECG = electrocardiography; ESR = erythrocyte sedimentation rate; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.