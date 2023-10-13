Some Causes and Features of Sudden Hearing Loss
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach†
Unknown
—
Deafness in only one ear
No other symptoms
MRI using a contrast agent (gadolinium)
Obvious causes
Acute infection (such as bacterial meningitis, Lyme disease, mumps, or herpes simplex)
Deafness in one or both ears
In people with a serious, acute illness
Often headache and confusion
With Lyme disease, deafness preceded by a typical rash and flu-like symptoms
With mumps, pain in cheeks with swallowing
If not already done, blood tests and a spinal tap (lumbar puncture)
Deafness usually in only one ear
Sometimes fluid (bloody, blood-tinged, or clear) coming from the affected ear
CT and/or MRI
Pressure changes (as may occur during diving)
Deafness in one or both ears
Sudden onset during causative activity (for example, scuba diving, rapid descent in airplane) or after a blow to the ear
Sometimes accompanied by pain, an explosive sound, dizziness, or ringing in the ear
Tympanometry (placement of a device in the ear to measure how well sound passes through the ear)
Balance testing with electronystagmography (a test to record involuntary movements of the eye caused by a condition known as nystagmus)
CT or MRI
Medications that can damage the ear (ototoxic medications), including
Deafness in both ears
Sometimes dizziness and loss of balance
In people who recently started taking or have recently taken an ototoxic medication
A doctor's examination
Sometimes blood medication levels
Underlying disorders‡
Vestibular schwannoma, a tumor of the auditory nerve
Deafness in only one ear
Often dizziness or a false sensation of spinning or moving (vertigo) and loss of balance
Sometimes drooping facial muscles and/or numbness of the face and taste abnormalities
MRI using a contrast agent (gadolinium)
Autoimmune inner ear disease
Hearing loss in both ears that can come and go and may worsen over time
Blood tests
Systemic rheumatic disorders and other autoimmune disorders, such as some blood disorders, disorders that cause vasculitis, and Cogan syndrome
Deafness in one or both ears
Sometimes joint pains or a rash
Blood tests
Meniere syndrome (including Meniere disease)
Deafness in only one ear in most affected people
Sometimes dizziness and/or ringing in the ear
MRI using a contrast agent (gadolinium)
Deafness in only one ear
Sometimes weakness or numbness that comes and goes and occurs in different parts of the body
MRI using a contrast agent (gadolinium)
Sometimes a spinal tap
Stroke (affecting the cerebellum)
Deafness in only one ear
Sometimes difficulty with balance or coordination
MRI using a contrast agent (gadolinium)
Reactivation of syphilis in people with HIV infection
Deafness in one or both ears
Sometimes risk factors for sexually transmitted infections (such as unprotected sex, multiple partners)
Blood tests
Sometimes, spinal tap (lumbar puncture)
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present. Features overlap between causes.
† Although a doctor's examination with an audiogram should always be done, it is only mentioned in this column if the diagnosis can sometimes be made only by the doctor's examination with an audiogram, without any additional testing. In other words, additional tests may not be needed.
‡ Rarely, sudden hearing loss is the first symptom of a disorder that usually has other symptoms first. Symptoms typical of these disorders may not be present at all. However, some people disregard mild symptoms that may be discovered by the doctor through careful questioning and examination.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.