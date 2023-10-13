Some Causes and Features of Scrotal Pain
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Testicular torsion (twisting of a testis)
Severe, constant pain that begins suddenly in one testis
A testis that may be pulled up closer to the body than the other testis
Most often occurring in newborns and boys after puberty but sometimes in adults
Torsion of the testicular appendage (twisting of a small piece of tissue attached to the testis)
Pain that usually develops over several days and that occurs in the top part of the testis
Sometimes swelling around the testis
Typically occurring in boys aged 7–14 years
Ultrasonography
Epididymitis (inflammation of the epididymis) or epididymo-orchitis (inflammation of an epididymis and testis)
Pain that begins gradually or suddenly in the epididymis and sometimes the testis
Possibly frequent urination or pain or burning during urination
Possibly in men who have recently been doing heavy lifting or straining
Often swelling of the scrotum
Sometimes a discharge from the penis
Typically occurring in boys after puberty and in men
Urinalysis and urine culture
Sometimes tests for sexually transmitted infections
Injury
In men who have had an injury to the genitals
Often swelling of the scrotum
Ultrasonography
Inguinal hernia (a hernia in the groin)
Typically in men who have had painless bulge in the groin for a long time, often in those already known to have a hernia
A bulge that
Pain that begins gradually or suddenly, typically when the bulge cannot be pushed back into the abdomen
A doctor's examination
Referred pain (for example, pain that comes from an abdominal aortic aneurysm, stones in the urinary tract, pressure on spinal nerve roots in the lower part of the spine, appendicitis, or a tumor or pain that occurs after a hernia is repaired)
Normal results detected during examination of the scrotum
Sometimes abdominal tenderness
Depends on examination findings and the suspected cause
Orchitis (infection of the testis), usually due to a virus, such as the mumps virus
Pain in the scrotum and abdomen, nausea, and fever
Swelling and sometimes redness of the scrotum
Repeated blood tests to measure antibodies to the virus suspected to be the cause
Necrotizing infection of the perineum (the area between the genitals and anus), called Fournier gangrene
Severe pain, an ill appearance, fever, and sometimes confusion, difficulty breathing, sweating, or dizziness
Redness of the scrotum or blistering or dead tissue in the genital area
Sometimes in men who have recently had abdominal surgery
More common among older men with diabetes, peripheral arterial disease, or both
Usually only a doctor's examination
Sometimes imaging tests
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.