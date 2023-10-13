Some Causes and Features of Numbness
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach†
Numbness in both limbs (arm and leg) on one side of the body
Disorders that affect the outer layer of the cerebrum (the largest area of the brain), such as
Loss of sensation on the opposite side of the face and body from the side of the brain that is affected by the disorder and loss of the ability to recognize items by touch
Usually weakness, loss of coordination, and other symptoms indicating malfunction of the nervous system
MRI or CT of the brain
Disorders that affect the upper part of the brain stem, such as
Loss of sensation on the opposite side of the face and body from the side that is affected by the disorder
Often double vision
MRI or CT of the brain
Disorders that affect the lower part of the brain stem, such as
Loss of sensation on same side of the face and on the opposite side of the body from the side that is affected by the disorder
Often vision problems and difficulty chewing, swallowing, and speaking
MRI of the brain
Numbness in the limbs or torso on both sides
Disorders that affect the width of the spinal cord, such as
Loss of sensation and usually weakness below a certain level of the body
No loss of sensation in the face
Usually retention of urine, loss of bowel and bladder control (incontinence), and/or reduced sexual response, including erectile dysfunction in men
MRI of the spinal cord
Cauda equina syndrome, caused by pressure, as may result from
Numbness mainly in the thighs, buttocks, bladder, and genitals, and—the area that would touch a saddle (saddle area)
Usually pain in the lower back
Often retention of urine, loss of bowel and bladder control, and/or reduced sexual response, including erectile dysfunction in men
MRI of the spinal cord
Central cord syndrome (which may result from injury, a tumor, or syrinx)
Numbness and weakness that affects mostly the shoulders and arms
MRI
Polyneuropathies (simultaneous malfunction of many peripheral nerves throughout the body), as may result from
Numbness and abnormal sensations in about the same areas on both sides of the body, mainly in the feet and hands
Sometimes weakness and loss of reflexes
Nerve conduction studies (measuring how fast nerves transmit signals) and electromyography (stimulating muscles and recording their electrical activity)
Other tests depending on the disorder suspected
Demyelinating disorders (disorders that cause nerves to become inflamed and lose their outer layer, called the myelin sheath), such as
Often weakness or clumsiness and abnormal sensations (such as tingling or numbness)
Sometimes changes in vision or speech
MRI of the brain and spinal cord
Spinal tap (lumbar puncture) to examine a sample of cerebrospinal fluid (the fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord)
Numbness in part of one limb
Disorders that affect a spinal nerve root such as
Pain that
Often weakness and/or reduced or absent reflexes in the area supplied by the nerve root
MRI or CT of the spinal cord
Sometimes nerve conduction studies and electromyography
Disorders that affect a plexus (a network of nerve fibers), such as
Numbness, pain, and/or weakness in a relatively large area of a limb
Nerve conduction studies and electromyography
MRI
Mononeuropathy (malfunction of one peripheral nerve), as occurs in
Numbness with or without pain
Often weakness and reduced or absent reflexes in an area supplied by one nerve
Sometimes a doctor's examination alone
Sometimes nerve conduction studies and electromyography
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Although a doctor's examination is always done, it is mentioned in this column only if the diagnosis can sometimes be made by the doctor's examination alone, without any testing.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.