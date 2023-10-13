Some Causes and Features of Muscle Weakness
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach†
Brain disorders
Headaches, personality changes, confusion, difficulty concentrating, drowsiness, loss of balance and coordination, and paralysis or numbness
Sometimes seizures
MRI or CT of the brain
Multiple sclerosis (affects the brain, spinal cord or both)
Usually other symptoms of nervous system malfunction (such as loss of sensation, loss of coordination, and vision problems)
Weakness that
MRI of the brain and sometimes of the spinal cord
Sometimes a spinal tap (lumbar puncture)
Symptoms that occur suddenly:
CT or MRI of the brain
Spinal cord disorders‡
Acute transverse myelitis (sudden spinal cord inflammation), often due to
Tingling, numbness, and muscle weakness that
Usually a bandlike tightness around the chest or abdomen
Often difficulty passing urine
When an injury is severe, loss of bowel and bladder control and/or reduced sexual response, including erectile dysfunction in men
MRI of the spinal cord, CT myelography§, or both
A spinal tap to help identify the cause
Blood tests to help identify the cause
Cauda equina syndrome, caused by pressure on several spinal nerve roots, as may result from
Weakness in both legs
Loss of feeling in the upper inner part of the thighs, the buttocks, bladder, genitals, and the area between them (saddle area)
Usually pain in the lower back
Loss of bowel and bladder control and/or reduced sexual response, including erectile dysfunction in men
MRI of the spinal cord or CT myelography§
Compression of the spinal cord that develops suddenly (acute), as may result from
Symptoms that develop in hours or days
Weakness or paralysis of the legs and sometimes arms and loss of sensation
With abscesses or tumors, tenderness to the touch over the compressed area
MRI of the spinal cord or CT myelography§
Compression of the spinal cord that develops slowly (chronic), as may result from
Symptoms that are present for weeks to months
When an injury is severe, loss of bowel and bladder control and/or reduced sexual response, including erectile dysfunction in men
MRI of the spinal cord or CT myelography§
Compression of a spinal nerve root by a ruptured disk
Weakness, numbness, or both in one leg or arm
Usually back or neck pain that shoots down the leg or arm
Usually MRI or CT of the spinal cord
Usually electromyography (stimulating muscles and recording their electrical activity)
Sometimes nerve conduction studies (measuring how fast nerves transmit signals)
Multiple sclerosis (affects the brain, spinal cord, or both)
Usually other symptoms of nervous system malfunction (such as loss of sensation, loss of coordination, and vision problems)
Weakness that
MRI of the brain and spinal cord
Sometimes a spinal tap
Disorders that affect the peripheral nerves and the brain or spinal cord║
Progressive muscle weakness that
Clumsiness, involuntary muscle contractions, and muscle cramps
Drooling and difficulty speaking and swallowing
As the disorder progresses, difficulty breathing and eventually death
Electromyography and sometimes nerve conduction studies
MRI or CT myelography§ of the brain and spinal cord or both to rule out disorders that can cause similar symptoms
Muscles that tire easily and progressive muscle weakness
Sometimes muscle twitching and loss of muscle tissue
In people who have had polio
Electromyography and sometimes nerve conduction studies
MRI or CT myelography§ of the brain and spinal cord or both to rule out disorders that can cause similar symptoms
Disorders that simultaneously affect many nerves (polyneuropathies)
Weakness and often loss of sensation that
When severe, difficulty swallowing and breathing
Electromyography and nerve conduction studies
A spinal tap
Hereditary neuropathies (such as Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease)
Muscle wasting (atrophy)
Sometimes loss of reflexes
Loss of sensation, including the ability to sense position of the limbs, vibration, pain, and temperature
Electromyography and nerve conduction studies
Sometimes genetic testing
Nerve damage caused by
Muscle weakness that
Loss of sensation, typically before muscles become weak
Loss of reflexes
Electromyography and nerve conduction studies
Other tests depending on the disorder suspected, such as
Disorders that affect the connections between nerves and muscles (neuromuscular junction disorders)
Botulinum toxin when a dose that is too high is used to treat dystonia or other muscle spasms
Weakness of the treated muscles or sometimes of all muscles
A doctor's examination alone
Botulism (due to the bacteria Clostridium botulinum)
At first, often a dry mouth, drooping eyelids, vision problems (such as double vision), difficulty swallowing and speaking, and rapidly progressive muscle weakness, often beginning in the face and moving down the body
When contaminated food is the source, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and diarrhea
No changes in sensation
Blood or stool tests to check for toxins produced by the bacteria
Usually electromyography
Sometimes examination of a stool sample to check for bacteria
Weak and drooping eyelids, double vision, difficulty speaking and swallowing, and weakness in the arms and legs
Excessive weakness of affected muscles that
Sometimes the ice pack test to see whether cold improves muscle strength after muscles are used
Blood tests to check for certain antibodies and/or electromyography
Tearing of the eyes, blurred vision, increased salivation, sweating, coughing, vomiting, frequent bowel movements and urination, and weak muscles that twitch
Often a doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes blood tests to identify the toxin
Disorders that affect muscles (myopathies)║
Conditions that cause generalized muscle wasting:
Loss of muscle tissue
In people with obvious evidence of the problem
A doctor’s examination alone
Electrolyte abnormalities due to certain disorders or use of diuretics, such as
Weakness that
Blood tests to measure the level of potassium and other electrolytes
Muscle malfunction due to use of alcohol, corticosteroids, or various other drugs
Weakness that tends to first cause difficulty standing up or lifting the arms overhead
Use of a drug or medication that can cause muscle damage (such as a statin)
When due to use of alcohol or certain other drugs, muscle aches and pains
Stopping any drug that can cause muscle malfunction
Sometimes electromyography
Blood tests to measure levels of muscle enzymes that leak from damaged muscles into the blood
Muscular dystrophies, such as
Progressive muscle weakness that
In some types, an abnormally curved spine (scoliosis) and weakness of the spinal muscles, which often develop during childhood
A thorough family history to determine whether any family members have had a similar disorder
Genetic testing
Sometimes muscle biopsy
Viral infections that cause muscle inflammation. such as
Muscle aches and pains that are worsened by movement, especially walking
Sometimes fever, a runny nose, cough, sore throat, and/or fatigue
Sometimes a doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes blood tests to measure levels of muscle enzymes that leak from damaged muscles into the blood
Often tests of blood and/or spinal fluid to identify the infection causing the symptoms
Sometimes muscle biopsy (removal of a piece of muscle tissue for examination under a microscope)
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Although a doctor's examination is always done, it is mentioned in this column only if the diagnosis can sometimes be made by the doctor's examination alone, without any testing
‡ Symptoms vary depending on the location (level) of the damage. Areas that are supplied by the parts of the spinal cord below the damaged part are affected (see figure Where Is the Spinal Cord Damaged?).
§ In the United States, MRI is usually available. However, if MRI is unavailable, myelography with CT can be done. In myelography, x-rays of the spinal cord are taken after a radiopaque contrast agent is injected via a spinal tap.
║ Sensation is usually not affected.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.