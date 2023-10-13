* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

† Although a doctor's examination is always done, it is mentioned in this column only if the diagnosis can sometimes be made by the doctor's examination alone, without any testing

‡ Symptoms vary depending on the location (level) of the damage. Areas that are supplied by the parts of the spinal cord below the damaged part are affected (see figure Where Is the Spinal Cord Damaged?).

§ In the United States, MRI is usually available. However, if MRI is unavailable, myelography with CT can be done. In myelography, x-rays of the spinal cord are taken after a radiopaque contrast agent is injected via a spinal tap.

║ Sensation is usually not affected.