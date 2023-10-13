Some Causes and Features of Low Back Pain
Cause
Common Features*
Tests†
Common causes
Sprains and strains
Pain that
A doctor's examination
Osteoarthritis, sometimes with compression of a spinal nerve root
Pain over a specific part of the spine, which sometimes
Usually in older people with pain and/or deformities in other joints
X-rays
Sometimes MRI or CT (for osteoarthritis that is severe enough to cause nerve root pain)
Pain over a specific part of the spine, sometimes starting suddenly
Usually in people who are older or who have osteoporosis
X-rays
Sometimes CT or MRI
A herniated disk, usually with compression of a spinal nerve root
Pain over a specific part of the spine that usually
A doctor's examination
Sometimes MRI
Rarely CT
Pain over a specific part of the spine in the lower back that
Usually in older adults
A doctor's examination
Sometimes MRI
Spondylolisthesis, sometimes with compression of a spinal nerve root
Back pain that sometimes
X-rays
MRI or sometimes CT
Aching and stiffness in many areas of the body (not just the lower back)
Sore areas that are tender to the touch
Often poor sleep
Most common among young or middle-aged women
A doctor's examination
Less common causes
Ankylosing spondylitis (inflammation of the spine and large joints)
Stiffness, often worse immediately after awakening
Progressive loss of back flexibility, often causing the back to hunch forward
Sometimes a painful red eye and/or pain in other joints
Often in young men
X-rays or occasionally MRI
Blood tests
Numbness in the groin and around the anus
Loss of bladder control and/or loss of bowel control (incontinence)
MRI
Pain in a strip of skin on either the right or left side of the body, but not both
Usually blisters develop on the painful strip of skin often after the pain starts
A doctor's examination
Cancer
Progressively worsening pain, regardless of position or activity
Sometimes loss of appetite and/or weight
Usually x-rays
MRI or CT
Infection
Progressively worsening, constant pain, regardless of position or activity
Sometimes fever and/or night sweats
Often in people who have had back surgery, who have an immune disorder, who take drugs that suppress the immune system, or who use IV drugs
Usually x-rays
MRI or CT
Blood tests
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned, including pain, are typical but not always present.
† If pain resolves without treatment and no warning signs are present, testing may not be necessary.
CT = computed tomography; IV = intravenous; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.