Some Causes and Features of Jaundice
Cause
Common Features*
Tests†
Liver and gallbladder disorders
Jaundice that develops slowly
A history of heavy alcohol consumption
In men, development of feminine characteristics, including loss of muscle tissue, smooth skin, enlarged breasts, shrunken testes, and growth of pubic hair in a female pattern
Sometimes swelling of the abdomen due to accumulation of fluid (ascites)
A doctor's examination
Blood tests
Sometimes liver biopsy
Blockage of a bile duct by a gallstone or, less commonly, by a tumor of the pancreas or bile ducts
Dark urine and light-colored, soft, bulky, oily-looking, and unusually foul-smelling stool
Usually pain in the upper right part or middle of the abdomen
If the cause is a tumor, weight loss and sometimes chronic abdominal pain
Imaging such as
Biopsy if imaging results suggest cancer
Severe itching
Later, jaundice and dark urine
Usually develops during late pregnancy
Blood tests
Usually ultrasonography
Symptoms that occur before jaundice develops:
Often in people with risk factors, such as recreational use of injected drugs or participation in anal sex
Blood tests for hepatitis viruses
Sometimes liver biopsy if hepatitis is chronic
Primary biliary cholangitis (an autoimmune disorder causing destruction of the small bile ducts in the liver)
Symptoms that often occur before jaundice develops:
Sometimes discomfort in the upper right part of the abdomen, darkening of the skin, and small yellow deposits of fat in the skin (xanthomas) or eyelids (xanthelasmas)
Blood tests to check for the antibodies that occur in most people with this disorder
Ultrasonography and often MRI of the abdomen
Primary sclerosing cholangitis (scarring and destruction of small and large bile ducts)
Symptoms that occur before jaundice develops:
Pain in the upper right part of the abdomen
Sometimes light-colored, soft, bulky, oily-looking, and unusually foul-smelling stool
Often in people with inflammatory bowel disease
MRI of the abdomen
Other disorders
Breakdown of red blood cells (hemolysis), which may be caused by
Symptoms of anemia (paleness, weakness, and fatigue)
Sometimes use of a drug that causes hemolysis or presence of a red blood cell disorder in a family member
Blood tests
Tremors, difficulty speaking and swallowing, involuntary movements, loss of coordination, and personality changes
Gold or greenish gold rings in the cornea of the eyes (Kayser-Fleischer rings)
Slit-lamp examination of the eyes to check for Kayser-Fleischer rings
If the diagnosis is still unclear, liver biopsy
Surgical complications such as
Develops soon after surgery, particularly major surgery
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes other tests, depending on the likely causes
Drugs and toxins
(in high doses or as an overdose)
Certain medicinal herbs such as germander, kava, extracts, or pyrrolizidine
Iron when taken in large amounts
Mushroom toxin (from Amanita phalloides)
Use of a substance that can cause jaundice
A doctor's examination
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Doctors typically measure bilirubin levels in the blood and do blood tests to determine how well the liver is functioning and whether it is damaged (tests of liver function) and to assess the blood’s ability to clot.
CT = computed tomography; ERCP = endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography; G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase; MRCP = magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.