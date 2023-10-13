Some Causes and Features of Hearing Loss
Cause*
Common Features†
Diagnostic Approach‡
External ear (conductive loss)
Obstruction (as caused by wax, a foreign body [object], an outer ear infection, or, rarely, a tumor)
Visible during a doctor's examination
A doctor's examination
Middle ear (conductive loss)
Usually an eardrum that looks abnormal (seen during a doctor's examination)
Sometimes dizziness, pain or fullness in the ear, or a discharge from the ear
Often many previous ear infections
Tympanometry (placement of a device in the ear to measure how well sound passes through the ear)
Imaging for severe or recurrent infections
Often visible perforation of the eardrum, blood in the canal or behind the eardrum, or both
In a person with an obvious recent injury
A doctor's examination
Otosclerosis
Often family members with similar hearing loss
Hearing loss that slowly worsens
Hearing loss that often starts in the 20s and 30s
Tympanometry
Tumors (cancerous or not)
Often visible tumor during a doctor's examination
Hearing loss in only one ear
CT or MRI using a contrast agent (gadolinium)
Inner ear (sensory loss)
Genetic disorders
Often family members with similar hearing loss
Often accompanied by disease in other organ systems
Genetic testing
CT and/or MRI using a contrast agent (gadolinium) of the inner ear
Noise exposure
Usually apparent by history
Temporary or permanent hearing loss, depending on how loud the noise and how long the exposure are
A doctor's examination
Older age (over 55 years in men and over 65 years in women)
Progressive loss of hearing in both ears
Normal neurologic examination
A doctor's examination
Medications that can damage the ear (ototoxic medications), such as
In a person who recently used a causative medication
Hearing loss in both ears
Sometimes dizziness and loss of balance
A doctor's examination
Sometimes measurement of the level of medication in the blood
Infections, such as
Obvious history of infection
Hearing loss during or shortly after an infection
A doctor's examination
Systemic rheumatic and other autoimmune disorders such as
Sometimes joint inflammation and a rash
Often in a person known to have the disorder
Blood tests
Autoimmune inner ear disease
Hearing loss in both ears that can come and go and may worsen over time
Blood tests to check for other autoimmune disorders
Meniere syndrome (including Meniere disease)
Episodes of low-frequency hearing loss (typically in only one ear)
Sense of fullness in the ear
Sometimes ringing or buzzing in the ear (tinnitus) and/or a false sensation of spinning or moving (vertigo)
MRI using a contrast agent (gadolinium) to rule out tumor
Pressure changes (barotrauma, as may occur during diving)
Deafness in one or both ears
Sudden onset during causative activity (for example, scuba diving, rapid descent in airplane) or after a blow to the ear
Sometimes accompanied by pain, an explosive sound, dizziness, or ringing in the ear
Tympanometry
Balance testing with electronystagmography (a test to record involuntary movements of the eye caused by a condition known as nystagmus)
CT or MRI using a contrast agent (gadolinium)
Head injury (often with fracture of the base of the skull)§
In a person with an obvious recent severe injury
Possibly dizziness or drooping facial muscles
Sometimes fluid (bloody, blood-tinged, or clear) coming from the affected ear or blood behind the eardrum
CT or MRI using a contrast agent (gadolinium)
Auditory neuropathy
Good sound detection, but poor word understanding
Specialized auditory testing
MRI using a contrast agent (gadolinium)
Nervous system (neural loss)
Tumors, such as
Hearing loss in only one ear, often with tinnitus
Often dizziness or vertigo, trouble with balance
Sometimes drooping facial muscles and/or numbness of the face and taste abnormalities
MRI using a contrast agent (gadolinium)
Demyelinating disorders, such as multiple sclerosis
Hearing loss in only one ear
Sometimes weakness or numbness that comes and goes and that occurs in different parts of the body
MRI of the brain and spinal cord using a contrast agent (gadolinium)
Sometimes a spinal tap (lumbar puncture)
* Causes in each group are listed in approximate order of frequency.
† Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
‡ Although a doctor's examination with audiologic testing is always done, it is only mentioned in this column if the diagnosis can sometimes be made only by the doctor's examination and audiologic testing without any additional testing. In other words, additional tests may not be needed.
§ Mixed conductive and sensorineural loss may be present.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.